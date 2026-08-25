Four-legged robot horse that can be ridden in China sparks great interest online

·247·World
Four-legged robot horse that can be ridden in China sparks great interest online

The Chinese startup DaxAI has unveiled the Qiji X1, a four-legged robot that can be ridden by a human. Resembling a motorized, oversized robotic dog, the device is generating significant interest on social media.

The Qiji X1 is not just a simple entertainment device; it is designed to be used as a means of transport in real-world conditions.

According to the manufacturers, the robot:

can carry a load of up to 300 kilograms;

moves at a speed of 9.6 kilometers per hour;

travels up to 40 kilometers on a single charge;

can navigate steep slopes, mud, and gravel roads. A video showing the robot's demonstration has also gone viral online, featuring the Qiji X1 moving with a person and walking in various conditions.

The manufacturers plan to use it in the future not only for transport but also for heavy cargo hauling and rescue operations. The robot horse has sparked mixed reactions among internet users; while some praised the technology's capabilities, others discussed the new device with humor.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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