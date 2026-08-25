In Russia's Yaroslavl region, an elderly woman grew a giant 18-kilogram watermelon in her greenhouse using AI recommendations. The size of the harvest has sparked significant interest in this experiment.

The woman consulted artificial intelligence throughout the process of caring for the watermelon in her greenhouse. She sought advice on plant care, fertilization, and optimal growing conditions.

As a result, the harvest was significantly larger than standard watermelons.

The grown watermelon weighed 18 kilograms. This is a remarkable achievement, especially given the conditions in the Yaroslavl region, which has one of Russia's cooler climates.

The most interesting aspect is that the gardener achieved a much larger harvest than expected by following AI advice for plant care.