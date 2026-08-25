47-year 'blacklist' ends: US removes Syria from state sponsor of terrorism list

·59·World
47-year 'blacklist' ends: US removes Syria from state sponsor of terrorism list

A historic turning point has occurred in Middle East politics. On August 24, 2026, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a decision to completely revoke Syria's official status as a 'State Sponsor of Terrorism,' which had been in effect since 1979.

At the same time, the 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist' (SDGT) status of the former opposition structure that led political changes in Syria, 'Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham' (HTS), was also fully revoked.

'A path to prosperity is opening for the Syrian people': Marco Rubio's statement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that this decision Donald Trump is a logical continuation of the comprehensive diplomatic strategy being pursued by the administration:

'Today, I have officially revoked Syria's status as a State Sponsor of Terrorism. Furthermore, the terrorist organization status of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham has also been removed. These decisions are another historic step taken by President Trump to open a path to prosperity for the Syrian people.', said Rubio.

Lifting economic sanctions and a new phase

The State Department reported that the presidential decree signed in June 2025 on 'Ensuring the lifting of sanctions against Syria' had accelerated the process of removing restrictions by halting the sanctions program and the state of emergency:

  • A path for international investment: The revocation of the terrorist status removed the biggest obstacle to foreign investment and interbank financial operations;

  • Economic recovery: Damascus's reintegration into the global economic system is accelerating.

Damascus's commitments: Combating international terrorism

Washington interpreted this decision as a positive recognition of the practical efforts of the new Syrian government led by President Ahmad al-Shara to completely sever ties with international terrorism and ensure regional security:

  • Joining the global coalition: The new Syrian government has officially become a member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS;

  • Swift operations: Important special operations were successfully conducted within the country to eliminate terrorist networks of ISIS, al-Qaeda, Hezbollah, and Iranian-backed armed groups.

USASyriaMarco RubioDonald TrumpHay'at Tahrir al-Sham
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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