A simple thread by the door could make you a target for burglars!

·66·World
A simple thread by the door could make you a target for burglars!

Warnings are circulating on social media that burglars are leaving thin threads by doors to determine if anyone is home. It is said that if the thread remains in place for several days, it may indicate that the homeowners are away for an extended period.

According to the circulating warnings, criminals may leave a barely noticeable thread around the door.

If the homeowner:

notices the thread and removes it;

opens and closes the door frequently;

or its position changes, it can be understood that someone is in the apartment.

Conversely, it is suggested that if the thread remains undisturbed for several days, it may lead to the conclusion that the house is empty. It should be remembered that this information is currently only based on warnings circulating on social media. Nevertheless, noticing strange or suspicious signs and contacting law enforcement agencies when necessary is an important precautionary measure.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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