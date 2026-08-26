Uproar following a blogger's video claiming a 'fine for laughing'

In Kazakhstan, A 22-year-old blogger drew public attention after posting a video on social media claiming she was being fined for laughing. However, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs denied the blogger's claim.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1:00 AM. Patrol officers identified a car with open windows playing loud music and girls making noise.

Initially, they were only given a verbal warning.

After the warning, the blogger argued with the police officers. She also disobeyed their lawful orders and recorded the incident on her phone.

Following this, several administrative offenses were recorded regarding the situation.

The police stated that the blogger was not punished for laughing, but was held accountable for other offenses. Measures were taken against the blogger for disturbing the peace at night, disobeying police orders, petty hooliganism, and spreading false information.