Video of a woman relieving herself in a wedding venue sparks widespread criticism on social media (video)

·196·Society
Video of a woman relieving herself in a wedding venue sparks widespread criticism on social media (video)

A video capturing an awkward situation filmed at a wedding venue has spread across social media. In it, one of the guests can be seen taking advantage of the empty hall to relieve herself near the tables and chairs.

The circulated footage shows the woman relieving herself in the hall where a wedding ceremony was taking place, somewhat hidden from the eyes of other guests.

Internet users who saw this incident have reacted in various ways.

The video quickly became a topic of discussion, with users sharply criticizing the woman's actions.

Many are evaluating such an incident as contrary to the rules of etiquette and public culture in a public place. No additional information has been provided about where and exactly when the incident took place. Also, information regarding the identity of the woman in the video has not been disclosed.

The circulated footage has once again brought to the agenda the issue of observing basic etiquette and public culture at weddings and other public events.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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