Seven goals in Baku and Rahmonaliyev's strike: Sabah reaches the UCL league phase!

·82·Sport
Seven goals in Baku and Rahmonaliyev's strike: Sabah reaches the UCL league phase!

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff round provided a true football thriller in Baku. Azerbaijan's Sabah hosted Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva and, thanks to a fantastic 120-minute comeback, secured a spot in the new UCL league phase.

Having lost the first leg 1-2, the Baku side demonstrated immense willpower and a hunger for victory in front of their home fans.

Salvation in the 74th minute: Umarali Rahmonaliyev's crucial goal

The match started very difficultly for the hosts:

  • Opponent's pressure: Zlatanovic opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute. Although Nwachukwu equalized in the 38th minute, Mizrahi put the Israelis ahead again in the 61st minute;

  • The Uzbek legionnaire's response: Trailing 2-4 on aggregate, Sabah was saved in the 74th minute by Umarali Rahmonaliyev who rescued them. The Uzbek midfielder scored a vital goal to make it 2-2, giving his team a second wind (he was substituted in the 82nd minute for tactical reasons);

  • Drama in the 90+4th minute: With seconds left in regulation time, Mutalimov scored the third goal to make it 3-2, leveling the aggregate score (4-4) and forcing the game into extra time.

Victory in extra time and the league phase

Having seized full psychological momentum, Sabah completely dominated the opponent in extra time:

  • 101st minute: Mbina scored the hosts' fourth goal;

  • 115th minute: Miskele put the final nail in the coffin, making it 5-2 (6-4 on aggregate).

UCL Qualification. Playoff, second leg:

  • Sabah — Hapoel Be'er Sheva 5-2 (First leg: 1-2)

  • Goals: Nwachukwu 38, Rahmonaliyev 74, Mutalimov 90+4, Mbina 101, Miskele 115 — Zlatanovic 10, Mizrahi 61.

Thus, the Sabah club, featuring Umarali Rahmonaliyev, passed a difficult test and officially qualified for the revamped Champions League league phase.

SabahHapoel Be'er ShevaUmarali RahmonaliyevChampions LeagueFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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