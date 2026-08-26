Bruno Fernandes named Player of the Year in England!

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Bruno Fernandes named Player of the Year in England!

The most prestigious individual award in English football for the completed season has found its winner. According to the official voting results of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), Manchester United captain, the 31-year-old Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League Player of the Year (PFA Player of the Year).

This award holds special significance as it is determined by votes cast by the players' own peers.

Competitors and absolute dominance

Bruno Fernandes outperformed stars from England's leading clubs in the race for the award:

  • Manchester City representatives: Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki;

  • Arsenal leaders: Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhães, and goalkeeper David Raya.

Notably, the Portuguese playmaker had previously won the season's best player award according to the official Premier League organizers and the Football Writers' Association (FWA). Thus, Bruno has collected all the major individual awards of the year.

Record-breaking 21 assists

The "Red Devils" leader stood out for his unparalleled creativity and consistency on the pitch last season:

  • 35 matches: Bruno appeared in 35 Premier League fixtures;

  • 21 assists: The Portuguese midfielder recorded a staggering 21 assists throughout the season, becoming the league's top assist provider and proving once again that he is the chief conductor of his team's attacks.

This high recognition for the 31-year-old midfielder Manchester United has become another bright chapter in the club's history.

Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedPremier LeaguePFAFootball
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