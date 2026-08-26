Drama in Saudi Arabia: Sadio Mane saves Al Nassr from defeat and secures victory

·63·Sport
Drama in Saudi Arabia: Sadio Mane saves Al Nassr from defeat and secures victory

Saudi Arabia The 3rd round of the Pro League offered fans a truly dramatic plot. Despite being reduced to ten men as early as the 12th minute, Riyadh's Al Nassr secured a sensational 3-2 comeback victory in a grueling away match against Al Ettifaq.

Trailing twice during the match, the Riyadh side showed great character in the second half to claim all three points.

Red card, Ronaldo substituted, and first-half crisis

The game started disastrously for the Riyadh side:

  • Early red card: Al Nassr players were down to 10 men by the 12th minute;

  • Mane's first strike: Although Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 21st minute, Al Ettifaq, with their numerical advantage, ramped up the pressure;

  • Two goals for the hosts: Duda in the 31st minute and Medran in stoppage time (45+4) found the net, sending the hosts into the break with a 2-1 lead;

  • Ronaldo substituted: Club captain Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted at halftime due to tactical changes and injury concerns.

Heroics in the 77th and 90th minutes: The Sadio Mane show

In the second half, playing with ten men and without their captain, Al Nassr refused to surrender:

  • Equilibrium restored: In the 77th minute, Al Amri capitalized on a scramble inside the penalty area to level the score (2-2);

  • The decisive blow in the 90th minute: Just as regulation time was expiring, Sadio Mane stepped up again. The Senegalese star scored the winner in the 90th minute, completing his brace and securing a 3-2 victory for his team.

Saudi Pro League. Matchday 3 report:

  • Al Ettifaq — Al Nassr 2:3

  • Goals: Duda 31, Medran 45+4 — Mane 21, 90, Al Amri 77.

Absolute lead continues

With this win, Al Nassr reached 9 points, maintaining their perfect record at the top of the table. This hard-fought victory proves just how serious the team's championship ambitions are this season.

Saudi Pro LeagueAl NassrSadio ManeCristiano RonaldoFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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