The brightest young talent of the completed season in English football has been officially announced. According to the voting results conducted by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), Manchester Citydefender Nico O'Reilly has become the winner of the prestigious Premier League Young Player of the Year award.

The 21-year-old English defender, who has become a key part of the first team under Pep Guardiola, earned high praise from experts and peers for his consistent and productive performance throughout the season.

Strong competition: Who did O'Reilly beat?

In this prestigious category, O'Reilly emerged victorious in a fierce competition against other top young talents from England's leading clubs:

Rayan Cherki — Manchester Cityteammate;

Max Dowman — Arsenal;

Kobbie Mainoo — Manchester United;

Rio Ngumoha — Liverpool;

Eli Junior Kroupi — Bournemouth.

Unexpected productivity from a defender: Season stats

Nico O'Reilly stood out not only for his defensive stability but also for his activity in building and finishing attacks:

34 matches: The young defender played 34 matches in the Premier League, gaining regular playing time;

8 goal contributions: Despite his position as a defender, he scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists .

Such high versatility in defense and attack has placed the 21-year-old O'Reilly among the most promising stars of English football.