Over 1000 notebooks! Chinese students showcase record-breaking hard work

A new trend is gaining popularity in China, highlighting how hard students work to get into prestigious universities. Some young people are showcasing over 1,000 notebooks filled during their exam preparation.

In videos circulating on social media, students gather the notebooks they have filled over several years and show them to the camera.

Their goal is simple: to demonstrate how much time, effort, and patience is required to enter a prestigious higher education institution.

The number of notebooks some students are displaying exceeds 1,000. This allows one to imagine just how intensive the preparation process is.

Behind every notebook are hundreds of hours of study, exercises, error correction, and constant repetition. Competition for top universities in China is fierce. Therefore, students share their preparation journeys on social media to show others that great success requires immense hard work.