Unexpected $76 Million Aid from Swedish Billionaire for Children in Gaza

·65·World
Unexpected $76 Million Aid from Swedish Billionaire for Children in Gaza

A major international aid package for children in Gaza has been announced. The Akelius Foundation, associated with Swedish billionaire Roger Akelius, has allocated 800 million Swedish kronor, approximately $76 million, to support children in the region.

The aid will be channeled through UNICEF as part of a 5-year program. The main goal is to restore education and protect children in Gaza.

The plan includes:

financing the operation of 400 schools;

paying salaries for teachers;

providing children with food and school supplies;

providing psychological support;

organizing clean water and vaccination services.

The Akelius Foundation funds will be supplemented by 400 million kronor allocated by the Swedish government. As a result, the total aid for children in Gaza will reach 1.2 billion Swedish kronor, or nearly $114 million.

GazaUNICEFAkelius FoundationSwedenHumanitarian Aid
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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