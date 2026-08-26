Unexpected $76 Million Aid from Swedish Billionaire for Children in Gaza
A major international aid package for children in Gaza has been announced. The Akelius Foundation, associated with Swedish billionaire Roger Akelius, has allocated 800 million Swedish kronor, approximately $76 million, to support children in the region.
The aid will be channeled through UNICEF as part of a 5-year program. The main goal is to restore education and protect children in Gaza.
The plan includes:
financing the operation of 400 schools;
paying salaries for teachers;
providing children with food and school supplies;
providing psychological support;
organizing clean water and vaccination services.
The Akelius Foundation funds will be supplemented by 400 million kronor allocated by the Swedish government. As a result, the total aid for children in Gaza will reach 1.2 billion Swedish kronor, or nearly $114 million.
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