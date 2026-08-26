In Uzbekistan, it will be possible to do online "delivery" even from prison

In Uzbekistan, an opportunity may be created for convicts and their relatives to order food and permitted items online. The new procedure is currently being proposed as a draft.

According to the proposal, the convict or their relatives can order the necessary products through several methods:

via an infokiosk;

via a special website;

using a mobile application.

In this case, only food products and other items permitted to be brought into penitentiary institutions can be ordered.

If the new system is introduced, relatives of convicts will have the opportunity to order the necessary goods remotely. This could serve to organize the delivery process of items in a more orderly and convenient manner. However, for now, this is not an acting procedure, but a proposed draft.