HP introduces the affordable and long-lasting OmniBook 3 laptop

·48·Technology
HP introduces the affordable and long-lasting OmniBook 3 laptop

Despite the complex situation with memory prices in the global market, technology companies continue to release devices that are simultaneously affordable, lightweight, and long-lasting. According to ixbt.com, HP has introduced the new OmniBook 3 laptop, which is offered to buyers for just $550. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This pricing policy is due to the fact that the device was initially launched at $500, with the discount amount changing later. Currently, the initial $100 discount has been halved, and the laptop can be purchased for $600 without a promotion or discount. Nevertheless, for the features offered, this remains one of the most competitive proposals in the segment.

Technical capabilities and performance

One of the key features of the device is the processor inside. The laptop is equipped with the Snapdragon X series Snapdragon X X1-26-100 chip. Experts note that as this is a first-generation processor, its computing performance is not very high and is limited to rather modest indicators.

However, the moderate performance is fully compensated by battery life. According to HP representatives, the device can operate autonomously for up to 42 hours on a single charge. This high figure is achieved through a 60 Wh battery and an energy-efficient platform.

Display and interface capabilities

The new model is equipped with a high-quality display, taking into account the requirements of modern users. The laptop features a 14-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1200p. However, there are some limitations regarding screen brightness — its maximum brightness is only 300 cd/m².

The technical specifications and connectivity options of the device are also sufficient for daily tasks. The laptop is equipped with the following components:

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD storage
  • Two USB-C and two USB-A ports
  • HDMI connector and a classic headphone jack
  • Wi-Fi 6E wireless module
Despite containing all these components and a robust battery, the laptop weighs only 1.4 kilograms. This makes it a convenient choice for students who carry it constantly and employees who travel frequently.

HPOmniBook 3LaptopSnapdragonOLED
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Abror Shuhratov
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