Why do young men in Ethiopia walk on stilts? The reason is surprising

Among the Banna people living in Ethiopia's Omo Valley, young men learn to walk on wooden stilts from childhood. At first glance, this may look like a simple performance, but for them, this skill is closely linked to daily life.

Walking on high stilts allows Banna men to observe their surroundings better.

Through this skill, they:

monitor livestock from a higher vantage point;

make it easier to control animals in pastures;

try to spot dangers hidden in thick grass in advance.

Especially for those engaged in animal husbandry, spotting predators like lions and leopards from a distance can be crucial. In the regions where the Banna people live, various dangers can be found among the tall grass. Walking on stilts is also believed to provide an additional opportunity to spot venomous snakes hiding close to the ground.

The seemingly simple stilts are actually a part of the Banna people's daily life and traditions.

Walking on stilts is taught from a young age. Mastering it requires good balance, agility, and courage.