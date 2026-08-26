Unexpected blow to French President Macron: a woman slapped him from the crowd (video)

French President Emmanuel Macron faced an unexpected situation during a public event. Footage showing the moment one of the people in the crowd struck the president in the face spread quickly on social media.

In the viral video, as Macron is interacting with people, a person from the crowd approaches him and appears to strike the president in the face.

No further details regarding the specific circumstances of the incident or the motive behind it have been provided.

There have been previous reports of the French president facing physical aggression while interacting with citizens in public places.

In particular, in 2021, during a visit to the Drôme department in France, Macron was slapped in the face by a person in the crowd.

That incident also caused a major stir and brought the issue of presidential security to the forefront.