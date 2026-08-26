Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan and his sons arrested!

On the morning of August 25, another major upheaval occurred in Armenian political life. The country's 71-year-old former president Robert Kocharyan was arrested, brought to the Anti-Corruption Committee, and formally charged with criminal offenses.

Lawyer Aram Orbelyan and the special committee's spokesperson Marina Oganjanyan confirmed that large-scale searches and procedural investigative actions are being carried out at the homes of the former head of state and his son, Levon Kocharyan, a deputy of the 'Armenia' opposition bloc, as well as at dozens of other locations.

Prosecution charges: Abuse of office and money laundering

The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has opened a case against the former president on serious charges:

Charges: A criminal case has been initiated against Kocharyan for abuse of official powers, accepting large-scale bribes, and illegal legalization of extremely large amounts of funds (money laundering);

Family criminal prosecution: By the prosecutor's decision, another son of the former president, Sedrak Kocharyan and 8 other individuals are also facing mass criminal prosecution;

Investigative version: Kocharyan is suspected of conspiring with other persons during his presidency from 1998–2008 to illegally transfer valuable state assets to companies and individuals close to him without auctions, at prices several times lower than market value.

Conflict with Pashinyan and accusations of political revenge

This sensational arrest did not happen by chance:

Verbal battle in parliament: Just one day before the former president's arrest, a sharp verbal altercation took place in parliament between his son Levon Kocharyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan accused the Kocharyan family of 'stealing national wealth' and emphasized that he would not allow millions to be inherited;

Opposition position: Robert Kocharyan's office strongly condemned the arrest, calling it another political attack by the current government against the former president and his family.

Kocharyan's complex political history

Such legal proceedings are not the first for Robert Kocharyan:

2018 events: Kocharyan, who led Armenia from 1998–2008, was arrested in 2018 for forcibly suppressing post-election protests that left 10 people dead and for attempting to overthrow the constitutional order; the case was later dropped by the Constitutional Court;

Opposition leader: In 2021, he led the 'Armenia' opposition bloc and held 12 seats in parliament;

Deprivation of immunity: In June of this year, the Central Election Commission officially authorized his criminal prosecution.

The opening of a new front by Armenian law enforcement against the former head of state is expected to further strain the political climate within the country.