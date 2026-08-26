“I’m at my wit’s end, maybe we need to sacrifice a camel”: Kasymov after the match with Surkhon

Uzbekistan Super LeagueIn the 19th round, AGMK hosted Termez's Surkhon at home. Despite playing with a man advantage from the 17th minute, they failed to score and settled for a 0:0 draw.

After the match, the head coach of the Almalyk team, Mirjalol Kasymov attended the press conference and spoke openly about his team's three-game goal drought and their struggles in converting chances.

“Points aren't awarded for chances, but for goals”

The AGMK manager noted that his team is creating many attacks but lacks luck and precision in the final third:

“This is the third game where we haven't scored at all. Honestly, I’m at my wit’s end. We have enough chances, but I always say — in football, points aren't awarded for created chances, but for goals scored. Surkhon defended very well, and their goalkeeper made a save early on. After that, we had two more good opportunities; we should have capitalized on them and finished the job.”, said Kasymov.

The coach noted that he has no complaints about his players' spirit and effort, emphasizing that they are trying to follow instructions.

“15 chances in three games — maybe we need to sacrifice a camel”

Mirjalol Kushakovich focused on the number of opportunities the team is creating and jokingly suggested a solution to this streak of bad luck:

15 clear-cut chances: According to the expert, it is rare for a team to create about 15 good chances over three matches in a difficult competition like the Super League;

Patience and hard work: “If we kept pushing forward, the opponent could have punished us on the counter-attack. We will work, there is no other way. The most important thing is that the spirit is there. I believe these efforts will not go unrewarded. Everything happens for a reason.”;

Coach's joke: “No goals for three matches. I might tell the guys, maybe we should sacrifice a camel, perhaps then we'll find the way to the goal.”, the coach added.

After this draw, AGMK reached 29 points and maintained 5th place in the standings, but restoring attacking efficiency remains the team's main task.