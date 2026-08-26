From 08:00 to 17:00: Why is the working hours schedule of state organizations in Tashkent changing?

An important initiative has been put forward in the capital to optimize the public service delivery system and urban transport flow. The Tashkent city hokimiyat is proposing to change the working hours schedule in the city and district hokimiyats, city departments, and their subordinate system organizations.

According to this initiative, the working hours of employees will be set from 08:00 to 17:00. The total duration of working hours will remain unchanged — employees will start their working day one hour earlier and finish one hour earlier.

Why is the 08:00 schedule necessary?

The capital's administration justifies this proposal with several important factors:

Serving the population from early morning: Today, many medical and social institutions, preschool education organizations, and a number of enterprises start their working day at 08:00. Since active life in the city boils from early morning, the hokimiyat and city services must be ready to fully serve citizens starting from this exact time;

Rapid interagency coordination: Harmonizing work schedules will make it possible to resolve complex documents and issues requiring the participation of several state bodies much faster.

Traffic analysis: How will morning congestion decrease?

According to calculations by specialists from the Traffic Management Center, the new schedule will have a positive impact on the capital's infrastructure:

Distribution of transport flow: Separating (differentiating) the start times of various organizations in the city from each other will significantly reduce traffic jams on the streets during the morning peak hour;

Lunchtime load: With the introduction of the new work routine, lunchtime will also be shifted forward. This serves to evenly distribute the congestion on roads and catering outlets during daytime.

The final decision will be known on August 28

This procedure has not yet finally entered into force — currently, an open survey is being conducted to study the opinions of Tashkent residents and the public.

If, according to the survey results, the initiative is widely supported by the capital's residents, the city hokimiyat will officially submit the proposal for agreement and approval with trade union organizations in the established manner. Voting results will be announced on August 28.