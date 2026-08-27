Google Pixel 11 Pro flashlight weakened due to new feature

·1·Technology
Google Pixel 11 Pro flashlight weakened due to new feature

Owners of the new Google Pixel 11 Pro smartphones have encountered an unexpected technical flaw. According to experts from 9to5google, the smartphone's flashlight and camera flash are significantly weaker compared to previous generation models due to the new HiLight lighting element on the back panel. This was reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

It is known that additional lighting and design elements play an important role in modern flagship gadgets. Google had introduced the HiLight feature to its new devices. However, practical tests show that this innovation causes some inconvenience in real-world usage.

Impact of the HiLight feature

Researchers note that the flashlight power of the new models is much lower than that of previous flagships. In particular, when compared to some competing smartphones, the difference is quite significant. While this difference may not be very noticeable in photos, it becomes clearly apparent in real life as the distance to the object increases.

Experts explain that this situation is caused by the design solution. To implement the HiLight feature, the special glass covering the LED acts as a diffuser. As a result, the light flux is not concentrated but scattered, reducing the lighting intensity.

In fact, to prevent this issue, engineers should have allocated a completely separate LED for the HiLight element. In the current situation, attempting to have one element perform two functions seems to have limited its primary capabilities.

Difficulties in daily life

For many users, using a camera flash may have become a secondary issue in the era of modern cameras. Many photos turn out well even without additional light thanks to AI.

However, a simple flashlight is an essential function that is often useful in daily life. Whether searching for something in a dark room or walking outside at night, the weakness of the flashlight undoubtedly causes some inconvenience to users.

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Abror Shuhratov
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