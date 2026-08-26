In Great Britain, a grandson paid off his grandfather's 116-year-old debt

In Great Britain, two books borrowed from a library more than a century ago have, after 116 years,finally been returned. This unusual event is linked to the long journey of the books and the remarkable history of a family.

According to Conwy Libraries, O'Sullivan recently visited the Llanrwst library to return two books. It turned out that his grandfather, Walter Griffith Owen, had borrowed them in 1910 from the Llanrwst public library and reading room of that time.

For the library staff, the return of the books was not just a routine matter, but a memorable event. They considered holding the 116-year-old books once again and learning the family's extraordinary history through them a unique honor.

It is known that Walter Griffith Owen served in both World Wars. During the Second World War, he was stationed in the Conwy area.

The return of the books after so many years sparked great interest on social media. Many users praised O'Sullivan for bringing back the books left by his grandfather.

In particular, his honesty and respect for preserving family heritage were warmly received by social media users. Thus, two simple books borrowed in 1910 returned to their destination after 116 years of history.