Number of billionaires worldwide has increased sharply

The number of billionaires worldwide reached a record 3,795 in 2025, representing an 8.2% increase in one year. This was reported in Altrata's annual 'Billionaire Census' report.

The total wealth of billionaires also grew by 12.8% in a year, reaching a record $15.1 trillion. Over the last decade, their number has increased by nearly 60%.

According to the report, investments in artificial intelligence played a key role in the growth of billionaire wealth. Specifically, the market capitalization of the 150 companies contributing most to billionaire wealth grew 23% faster in 2024–2025 compared to companies that did not invest in AI.

The US leads in the number of billionaires with 1,265. There are 363 billionaires in China, 221 in Germany, and 191 in India.

By region, North America leads with 1,337 billionaires. Europe is home to 1,081, and Asia to 881 billionaires.

Furthermore, $6.6 trillion in wealth is expected to be passed down as inheritance by billionaires over the next decade. Nearly 5,000 heirs — spouses and adult children of billionaires — are expected to benefit.