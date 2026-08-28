3000-year-old gold stolen in four minutes

In the Spanish city of Villena, thieves stole famous Bronze Age a large part of the "Treasure of Villena" in just four minutes.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 27. The museum's alarm went off at 5:20 AM, but the thieves left the building four minutes later. Authorities describe the raid as having been carried out very quickly and professionally.

The "Treasure of Villena" was discovered in 1963 by archaeologist José María Soler, and its items date back nearly 3,000 years. The collection is considered one of the most important Bronze Age gold hoards in Europe.

Some items are made not only of gold but also of silver and rare meteoric iron. The historical value of the stolen treasure is priceless. Currently, the police are searching for the criminals and the missing artifacts.