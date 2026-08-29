Horrific catastrophe in Nepal: 675 dead, 3,000 missing

A horrific natural disaster in the northern mountainous regions of Nepal is causing the greatest losses in the region's history. According to AFP, citing emergency services, the death toll from the devastating floods and landslides triggered by a massive glacier collapse has reached 675, while the number of missing persons is approaching 3,000.

The disaster instantly turned vast villages, tourist centers, and strategically important transport corridors into ruins.

Glacier collapse and blocked river: How did the disaster begin?

The causes and chronology of the disaster have been determined:

Tremor at Langtang-Lirung: On Wednesday morning, a massive glacier mass collapsed in the high mountain range;

Blocking of the riverbed: Millions of tons of rock and mud following the glacier completely blocked the Lxende-Khola river, forming a large natural dam;

Destructive wave: The pressure of the accumulated water burst the dam, washing away all structures in its path along the valley. As a result, bridges, roads, and major power plants on the famous international route connecting Kathmandu and Tibet were completely destroyed.

Foreign tourists trapped: Contact lost with 320 people

The Nepal Ministry of Tourism has released official figures regarding the status of foreigners and pilgrims in the area: