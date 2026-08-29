Merz blames Russia for drone attack in Leipzig and plans massive sanctions

·27·World
Merz blames Russia for drone attack in Leipzig and plans massive sanctions

Diplomatic relations between Germany and Russia are reaching a peak of tension. According to reports from Politico and Welt am Sonntag citing three high-ranking government officials, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is preparing to blame official Moscow for the attempted drone attack on Leipzig Airport and announce new, "large-scale" restrictive measures against Russia.

Berlin's new plan involves imposing direct national sanctions on Russian entities in parallel with the European Union's general restrictions.

«Expelling diplomats is no longer enough»: Berlin's expected steps

Sources emphasize that the German government does not intend to limit itself to traditional diplomatic responses this time:

  • The need for drastic measures: According to one government official, expelling certain diplomats or closing the "Russian House" in Berlin is no longer sufficient. Instead, Germany is considering options to maximize financial sanctions or further expand arms deliveries to Kyiv;

  • Announcement timeline: Merz may issue this sharp statement early next week — ahead of or during the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting in Ireland on Tuesday;

  • The Chancellor's firm position: Previously, Merz stated that this incident would have serious consequences: «The drone attack in Leipzig shows that we are facing very real dangers... They will be held accountable for this», he declared.

Domestic political factor: Important elections in Saxony-Anhalt and Berlin

The timing of the Chancellor's statement is also closely linked to complex internal political processes:

  • Pressure of regional elections: Important parliamentary elections will be held in the state of Saxony-Anhalt next Sunday, and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin two weeks later;

  • «Alternative for Germany» rating: According to polls, the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party, which advocates for softening relations with Russia, is leading in the eastern regions. This situation makes the government's foreign policy steps even more sensitive.

GermanyRussiaFriedrich MerzLeipzigSanctions
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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