A historic event has occurred that will fundamentally change the global energy and geopolitical map. US President Donald Trump officially announced the signing of the largest oil contract in human history between Washington and Caracas. According to the agreement, the American side has gained majority control over 17 massive strategic fields with total proven reserves of over 65 billion barrels. Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez called this deal a "historic step" aimed at restoring the national economy. It is expected that

over $100 billion in investment will be attracted to these projects, and more than $209 billion in tax revenue will flow into the state treasury. 100-year control and a 55 percent mechanism: What are the terms of the deal?

According to diplomatic sources from the Associated Press and Reuters, the agreement is being implemented under unprecedented terms:

100-year concession:

The right to develop 17 oil fields is granted for a full 100-year term to a new entity being formed with the participation of the US and a leading private operator whose name has not yet been disclosed; 55 percent majority control:

This figure does not imply direct ownership, but rather includes the US share in capital and the right to purchase a certain portion of extracted raw materials at cost price; Army and Strategic Reserve source:

Cheap oil obtained under preferential terms will be directed toward replenishing the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve and ensuring the uninterrupted fuel needs of the US Armed Forces; No taxpayer money spent:

Trump emphasized that the project's financing will be fully covered by private business. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon chief Pete Hegset were directly involved in the negotiations. From the capture of Maduro to new legislation

This mega-deal is the logical continuation of the dramatic events that took place on January 3 of this year:

Change of power:

As a result of a special operation by US military forces, former leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured, taken to the US, and formally charged with narcoterrorism; Change of laws:

Delcy Rodríguez, who came to power, fundamentally reformed oil legislation. Foreign and private companies have been given broad access to sell oil independently, freely dispose of profits, and form joint ventures. Historic split in OPEC: Will Venezuela leave the organization?

According to Bloomberg, another global political decision is being prepared in Caracas:

Exit of a founding state: