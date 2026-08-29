“They want to break us this winter”: Kuleba reveals terrifying plans for Kyiv

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“They want to break us this winter”: Kuleba reveals terrifying plans for Kyiv

In a statement to the publication Politnavigator, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued serious warnings about the upcoming autumn-winter season and the next intense phase of the war. The former diplomat emphasized that the Russian side's main strategic pressure is directed at the capital, Kyiv.

Kuleba noted that the coming winter will be the most difficult trial for Ukraine in every respect, and intense confrontations lie ahead.

“The goal is to make life in Kyiv unbearable”: The risk of internal unrest

The former minister analyzed the threats to the capital's infrastructure and supply systems:

  • Reactive “Geran” drones and constant anxiety: “Round-the-clock air raid sirens in Kyiv and strikes by reactive ‘Geran’ drones will become the norm,” says Kuleba;

  • Social and political consequences: “Russia is attempting to trigger internal political consequences by making life in Kyiv as difficult as possible — aiming to direct public anger against their own government;

  • Warehouses and supply crisis: If supply warehouses around Kyiv are destroyed, major disruptions in the delivery of goods and essential resources to the city will begin. I don't want to scare anyone, but we must understand the reality correctly: Ukraine is entering autumn in extremely difficult conditions.”

The “second front” claim and Trump's denial

Kuleba also expressed controversial views regarding Russia's international plans:

  • The Baltic direction: The former Foreign Minister claimed that the Kremlin is nearing the opening of another “second front” against the Baltic states;

  • Donald Trump's position: At the same time, recently, US President Donald Trump officially rejected claims that Russian leader Vladimir Putin intends to attack NATO countries, stating that such a scenario does not correspond to reality.

Dmytro KulebaUkraineKyivRussiaGeopolitics
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