Miracle: An entire family survives a devastating flood in Nepal (Video)

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Miracle: An entire family survives a devastating flood in Nepal (Video)

A catastrophic natural disaster in Nepal—severe flooding and mudslides triggered by relentless rainfall—has left several settlements in ruins. Footage circulating on social media, which has shocked millions, shows the struggle for survival of a family trapped in a two-story house as a massive mudflow washes away surrounding structures.

As the violent floodwaters rushed past their home with destructive force, the family members were forced to climb to the second floor and the roof, waiting for rescue.

Devastation in the surroundings and the isolated house

The video and photos clearly show the terrifying scale of the natural phenomenon:

  • Danger in the encirclement: The lower part of the building and the streets were instantly submerged under thick waves of mud, while nearby vehicles and small structures were buried under the sludge;

  • The family's resilience: As the water level rose, the residents climbed onto the balcony and roof, waiting for the violent waves to recede and spending several hours on the edge of life and death;

  • The scene after the water receded: Footage taken after the floodwaters receded showed that most surrounding structures had been destroyed, but the sturdy house where the family took refuge remained standing, despite sustaining serious damage.

Consequences of the tragedy and rescue operations

Efforts to mitigate the consequences of the disaster and provide assistance to the local population are ongoing in the region:

  • Infrastructure under the mud: Once the water level dropped, it was revealed that village streets were covered with several meters of mud, sand, and rock layers;

  • Emergency rescue: Local rescuers and the military are taking measures to evacuate citizens trapped in their homes and provide urgent medical assistance to the victims.

NepalFloodMudslideRescueMiracle
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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