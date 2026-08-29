Special operation: Secret cache containing 13.6 kg of opium uncovered! (Operational details)

·3·Uzbekistan
Special operation: Secret cache containing 13.6 kg of opium uncovered! (Operational details)

Large-scale operational measures continue against the illicit trafficking and cross-border smuggling of narcotic drugs within the territory of Uzbekistan. Officers of the Tashkent Regional Department of the State Security Service (SSS) and customs authorities simultaneously conducted a special operation in the Syrdarya and Jizzakh regions, putting a stop to the circulation of a large batch of narcotics.

Suspects who had been under prior operational surveillance and their covert plans were exposed.

A house in Syrdarya and a criminal trio

In the initial phase of the operational event, a temporary residence in the Syrdarya district belonging to a citizen residing in Tashkent, who was under surveillance, was inspected in the presence of attesting witnesses:

  • Detained individuals: It was established that along with the Tashkent resident, a citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan and another person residing in the Kashkadarya region were present in the house, and all of them were detained;

  • Criminal conspiracy: Preliminary inquiries revealed that these three individuals had established contact with drug couriers in Tajikistan and formed a group for the purpose of selling and distributing a large batch of the deadly poison concealed within the territory of Uzbekistan.

Secret cache in Yangiyabad and 13.6 kg of opium

The operational teams continued their operation and identified the location where the narcotics were hidden:

  • Hidden location in a mountainous area: A cargo previously smuggled in and concealed in a special secret cache (taynik) located in the Yangiyabad district of the Jizzakh region was found;

  • Confiscated substance: During the inspection, a heavy narcotic substance — “opium” with a total weight of 13 kilograms and 653 grams was seized and documented in accordance with procedural rules.

In connection with this case, a criminal proceeding has been initiated against these individuals under the relevant articles, and preliminary investigative actions are currently underway.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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