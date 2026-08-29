Kevin De Bruyne reveals a major problem in Italian football

The Belgian star midfielder of Napoli, Kevin De Bruyne, spoke to the prestigious Italian Corriere dello Sport in an exclusive interview, raising one of the most painful issues in Serie A and local clubs. The experienced playmaker sharply criticized the approach to young talents and the system of giving them opportunities in Italian football.

According to De Bruyne, the fact that young players remain on the bench in Italian clubs hinders their individual growth and the overall development of national football.

The Antonio Vergara case and the Italian approach

The Belgian midfielder cited a surprising situation he witnessed during his first days after moving to Napoli:

Unexpected difference: “When I arrived at Napoli and saw Antonio Vergara, I thought he was a promising 18-year-old. Then I found out he was already 23;

English and Belgian experience: In Belgium or England, a talented player who turns 18 usually starts playing regularly in the first team. In Italy, there is a completely different, conservative approach;

Match practice — a factor for development: Young players must play regularly. Only through high pressure and real match practice can they grow faster and reach a higher level,” emphasized De Bruyne.

The need for systemic reforms in Serie A

Kevin De Bruyne's statement caused widespread discussion among the Italian sports community and experts: