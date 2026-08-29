The recent statement by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding the country's foreign policy and relations with neighboring states has sparked intense debate in international political circles. The head of government stated that he is trying to protect Poland from any external conflicts and that the era of military romanticism has passed.

However, international political scientist Alexander Nosovich analyzed Tusk's words in detail, noting that official Warsaw is actually undergoing a phase of profound geopolitical change.

“I am the last person looking for a fight”: What did Tusk say?

The head of the Polish government explained his position as follows:

Avoiding conflicts: “I don't like romanticism in politics. You know, I don't dream of cavalry charges across wild fields. I am doing everything in my power to protect Poland from conflicts with all its neighbors,” Donald Tusk emphasized.

From the dream of 'From Sea to Sea' to a nightmare: Expert commentary

Political scientist Alexander Nosovich analyzed the Prime Minister's statements point by point, revealing the real picture:

Historical tradition and political culture: For many years, Poland has been at the center of constant tensions both in the European direction (particularly with Germany) and in Eastern policy (with Russia);

The crisis of the Ukraine project: Polish politicians actually dreamed of dominance 'from the Baltic to the Black Sea' — a pro-Western Ukrainian protectorate placed under Warsaw's control by the West. But today's geopolitical realities have turned this dream into a real nightmare;

Conflicts with neighbors: Tensions in relations with Belarus and other neighbors, as well as actions surrounding the 'Nord Stream' explosions, show that official Warsaw's actions have not always been cautious.

Renouncing nuclear weapons and the new reality

Alexander Nosovich points out that Warsaw's statements about refusing to host nuclear weapons on its territory are not accidental: