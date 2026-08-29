Has the 'From Sea to Sea' plan failed? Political scientist exposes Poland's new position

·30·World
Has the 'From Sea to Sea' plan failed? Political scientist exposes Poland's new position

The recent statement by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding the country's foreign policy and relations with neighboring states has sparked intense debate in international political circles. The head of government stated that he is trying to protect Poland from any external conflicts and that the era of military romanticism has passed.

However, international political scientist Alexander Nosovich analyzed Tusk's words in detail, noting that official Warsaw is actually undergoing a phase of profound geopolitical change.

“I am the last person looking for a fight”: What did Tusk say?

The head of the Polish government explained his position as follows:

  • Avoiding conflicts: “I don't like romanticism in politics. You know, I don't dream of cavalry charges across wild fields. I am doing everything in my power to protect Poland from conflicts with all its neighbors,” Donald Tusk emphasized.

From the dream of 'From Sea to Sea' to a nightmare: Expert commentary

Political scientist Alexander Nosovich analyzed the Prime Minister's statements point by point, revealing the real picture:

  • Historical tradition and political culture: For many years, Poland has been at the center of constant tensions both in the European direction (particularly with Germany) and in Eastern policy (with Russia);

  • The crisis of the Ukraine project: Polish politicians actually dreamed of dominance 'from the Baltic to the Black Sea' — a pro-Western Ukrainian protectorate placed under Warsaw's control by the West. But today's geopolitical realities have turned this dream into a real nightmare;

  • Conflicts with neighbors: Tensions in relations with Belarus and other neighbors, as well as actions surrounding the 'Nord Stream' explosions, show that official Warsaw's actions have not always been cautious.

Renouncing nuclear weapons and the new reality

Alexander Nosovich points out that Warsaw's statements about refusing to host nuclear weapons on its territory are not accidental:

  • Avoiding strategic danger: Although Poland's foreign policy is not linear, it is undergoing a gradual transformation;

  • The greatest danger: Official Warsaw absolutely does not want to become the next catastrophic battlefield after Ukraine in a clash between the West and Russia.

PolandDonald TuskGeopoliticsAlexander NosovichForeign Policy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Merz blames Russia for drone attack in Leipzig and plans massive sanctionsMerz blames Russia for drone attack in Leipzig and plans massive sanctionsToday, 22:49Largest Oil Deal: Trump Announces Agreement That Shook Global MarketsLargest Oil Deal: Trump Announces Agreement That Shook Global MarketsToday, 22:44“They want to break us this winter”: Kuleba reveals terrifying plans for Kyiv“They want to break us this winter”: Kuleba reveals terrifying plans for KyivToday, 22:26Horrific catastrophe in Nepal: 675 dead, 3,000 missingHorrific catastrophe in Nepal: 675 dead, 3,000 missingToday, 21:43Miracle: An entire family survives a devastating flood in Nepal (Video)Miracle: An entire family survives a devastating flood in Nepal (Video)Today, 21:12Trump plans to name an object on the Moon after himselfTrump plans to name an object on the Moon after himselfToday, 19:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience