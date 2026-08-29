Important visit to Tashkent: Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally greeted Narendra Modi at the airport (Photo)

·3·Uzbekistan
Important visit to Tashkent: Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally greeted Narendra Modi at the airport (Photo)

A new historical page is opening in the strategic partnership relations between Uzbekistan and India. At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi has arrived in Tashkent on a state visit.

At the «Tashkent-Humo» International Airport, the distinguished guest was personally welcomed by the leader of Uzbekistan. During the official ceremony, the flags of the two countries were hoisted and a guard of honor lined up.

Important visit to Tashkent: Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally greeted Narendra Modi at the airport (Photo)

Visit to the «Yangi O'zbekiston» park and a symbol of respect

Following the official reception at the airport, the heads of state headed directly to an important cultural and historical complex near the capital:

  • Laying flowers at the monument: In accordance with tradition, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi solemnly laid a wreath at the base of the Independence Monument in the «Yangi O'zbekiston» park;

Important visit to Tashkent: Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally greeted Narendra Modi at the airport (Photo)

  • Familiarization with the architectural ensemble: The high-ranking guest was provided with detailed information about the essence of this magnificent complex, the history of national statehood, and the unique features reflecting the strategic development path of a renewing Uzbekistan.

Important visit to Tashkent: Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally greeted Narendra Modi at the airport (Photo)Important visit to Tashkent: Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally greeted Narendra Modi at the airport (Photo)

Main events on August 30: An important package of documents to be signed

Comprehensive official events and high-level negotiations within the framework of the state visit will take place tomorrow, August 30:

  • Expanding strategic cooperation: The parties will discuss issues of taking cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, information technology, pharmaceutical, and humanitarian fields to a new level;

  • Substantial agreements: Following the high-level meetings, it is planned to sign a package of substantial documents aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Important visit to Tashkent: Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally greeted Narendra Modi at the airport (Photo)
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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