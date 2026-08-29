Uzbek El Clasico: Neftchi defeats Pakhtakor to reach the quarter-finals

The Uzbekistan Cup Round of 16 featured the most anticipated central clash. At the Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, two eternal and principled rivals of Uzbek football — Neftchi and Pakhtakor — faced off. In a derby marked by intense struggle and high tempo, the hosts secured a 1-0 victory.

The fate of the uncompromising match was decided by a single goal scored 9 minutes before the final whistle.

The decisive strike in the 81st minute: The Perica and Jovovic tandem

The match began with cautious and tactical play from both teams:

The hero off the bench: Striker Stipe Perica, brought on by the Neftchi head coach in the 70th minute, became the hero of the game;

The scoring attack: In the 81st minute, following a precise and well-placed pass from Vladimir Jovovic, Perica found the back of the net against the capital team, shaking the Istiqlol Stadium;

Reliable defense: Despite the visitors' persistent pressure in the remaining minutes, the Fergana club held onto the lead and secured their ticket to the 1/4 finals of the Uzbekistan Cup.

Match report and team lineups

Uzbekistan Cup. Round of 16

Neftchi (Fergana) — Pakhtakor (Tashkent) — 1:0

Goal: Stipe Perica 81 (1:0).

Yellow card: Khojiakbar Alijonov 74.

Stadium: Fergana, Istiqlol.