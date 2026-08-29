Uzbek El Clasico: Neftchi defeats Pakhtakor to reach the quarter-finals

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Uzbek El Clasico: Neftchi defeats Pakhtakor to reach the quarter-finals

The Uzbekistan Cup Round of 16 featured the most anticipated central clash. At the Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, two eternal and principled rivals of Uzbek football — Neftchi and Pakhtakor — faced off. In a derby marked by intense struggle and high tempo, the hosts secured a 1-0 victory.

The fate of the uncompromising match was decided by a single goal scored 9 minutes before the final whistle.

The decisive strike in the 81st minute: The Perica and Jovovic tandem

The match began with cautious and tactical play from both teams:

  • The hero off the bench: Striker Stipe Perica, brought on by the Neftchi head coach in the 70th minute, became the hero of the game;

  • The scoring attack: In the 81st minute, following a precise and well-placed pass from Vladimir Jovovic, Perica found the back of the net against the capital team, shaking the Istiqlol Stadium;

  • Reliable defense: Despite the visitors' persistent pressure in the remaining minutes, the Fergana club held onto the lead and secured their ticket to the 1/4 finals of the Uzbekistan Cup.

Match report and team lineups

Uzbekistan Cup. Round of 16

Neftchi (Fergana) — Pakhtakor (Tashkent) — 1:0

Goal: Stipe Perica 81 (1:0).

Yellow card: Khojiakbar Alijonov 74.

Stadium: Fergana, Istiqlol.

  • Neftchi: Botirali Ergashev, Bojan Ciger, Ikromjon Alijonov, Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev (Bilolkhon Toshmirzaev, 46), Vladimir Jovovic, Khurshid Giyosov (Mukhsinjon Ubaydullaev, 70), Asilbek Jumaev (Jurani Ferreira, 79), Nurmukhammad Abduganiev, Zoran Marusic (Stipe Perica, 70), Farrukh Sayfiev, Koffi Kouao;

  • Pakhtakor: Sanjar Kuvvatov, Zaid Tahseen, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Khojimat Erkinov (Bashar Resan, 27), Dostonbek Khamdamov (Flamarion, 42), Abdurauf Buriev, Sardor Sobirkhojaev (Dilshod Saitov, 78), Aymen Hussein (Stefan Chinedu, 78), Sherzod Nasrullaev, Mukhammadrasul Abdumajidov.

Uzbekistan CupNeftchiPakhtakorFootballUzbekistan
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