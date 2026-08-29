Trump plans to name an object on the Moon after himself

Recently, the US President Donald Trump has frequently drawn attention with his initiatives related to renaming geographical objects.

US President Donald Trump has expressed his approval of the idea of naming a lunar object after himself. He spoke about this at a space center in Texas while discussing objects on the satellite.

“I hope they name something like that after me,” Trump said.

During the event, the American president also met with American astronaut Reid Wiseman, commander of the Artemis II mission. During the conversation, Trump noted that one of the craters on the Moon was named in honor of Wiseman's late wife, Carol, who passed away from cancer.

Trump believes that the Moon is a symbolic space that can preserve human memories and their names for centuries. For this reason, he stated that he would gladly accept a proposal to name a geographical object on the Moon after himself.

During the event, the US President signed another important decree. He signed an order to establish a space academy in the country.

Donald Trump's initiatives regarding geographical names do not stop there. Recently, the US President has repeatedly raised the issue of renaming various objects.

In particular, he previously proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.” He also signed a decree to rename Lake Ontario to “Lake America” against the backdrop of trade tensions with Canada.

Furthermore, Trump's name has been given to a highway and an airport in Florida. An initiative to add his name to the facade of the Kennedy Center in Washington was later canceled by a court decision.

Now, by commenting on the possibility of a lunar object being named after him, Trump has openly expressed his desire to link his name with the cosmos.