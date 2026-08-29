Good news from Switzerland: Our judoka wins silver medal in Grand Slam final

·13·Sport
Good news from Switzerland: Our judoka wins silver medal in Grand Slam final

The members of the Uzbekistan national team continue their successful performance at the prestigious international Judo Grand Slam tournament hosted in Lausanne, Switzerland. On the second day of the competition, our compatriot competing in the -81 kg weight category Arslonbek Tojiyev engaged in intense bouts and climbed to the second step of the podium.

The Uzbek athlete recorded brilliant victories against some of the world's leading and most experienced judokas from the qualifying rounds through to the semi-finals.

5 major victories and a principled final clash

Arslonbek Tojiyev traveled an extremely complex and arduous path to the final stage:

  • Defeated opponents: Our compatriot earned the applause of fans by securing convincing victories over strong judokas from the national teams of Germany, Turkey, Finland, Ukraine, and Brazil;

  • Club teammates clash in the final: In the decisive bout for the gold medal, Tojiyev Kazakhstan'sclub teammate from 'Jenys' — the skilled Kazakh athlete Abylaikhan Zhubanazar — and ultimately conceded, securing the silver medal.

Valuable 700 ranking points on the road to Paris

This result is not only a prestigious award for Arslonbek Tojiyev but also holds significant importance in strengthening his position on the international stage:

  • Ranking points: Along with the silver medal, Tojiyev added 700 ranking points to his tally;

  • Olympic qualification: Half of these points (350 points) count towards the Olympic qualification ranking, significantly improving the Uzbek judoka's position in the global standings.

JudoGrand SlamArslonbek TojiyevUzbekistanOlympic Qualification
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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