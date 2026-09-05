Over 11,000 Piercings: How Elaine Davidson Set a Record

·28·World
Over 11,000 Piercings: How Elaine Davidson Set a Record

Scottish native Elaine Davidson has captured global attention with her appearance and unique style. She set an extraordinary record by having over 11,000 piercings and various metal ornaments installed on her body.

The countless ornaments on her body have led to Elaine being recognized as the person with the most piercings in the world. This achievement has linked her name to the Guinness World Records.

Elaine's colorful and distinct appearance amazes many. Her record has been cited for years as one of the most unusual records ever set.

Elaine DavidsonGuinness World RecordsPiercingBody ModificationUnique Style
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