An unprecedented record in e-commerce and marketing was set during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok. Famous Chinese streamer Dandan (Yan Junxin) managed to sell over 1 billion rubles (nearly $11 million) worth of Russian products through direct live broadcasts from the forum venue. As Veronika Nikishina, CEO of the Russian Export Center (REC), told TASS, this figure, established within the framework of the "Made in Russia" online festival, fully justified all expected plans.

17 million in the first 5 minutes: The "Golden Standard" record

The Chinese influencer's live broadcast format proved to be manifold more effective than traditional export and advertising campaigns:

5-minute shock sale: Within the first 5 minutes after the streamer started the broadcast, 17 million rubles worth of products were completely sold out;

The 1 billion milestone conquered: Total sales exceeded 1 billion rubles over the course of the 4-day online festival. This figure was the target task set for the blogger by the REC, and Dandan fulfilled her "golden standard" by 100 percent;

Continuation of night content: Sales did not stop with the end of the broadcast — orders for products continue through additional video content recorded by the streamer at night.

30 million viewers in 7 hours: Interest of the Chinese audience

The e-commerce festival stood out for its reach and product diversity:

Live broadcast from Vladivostok: Dandan personally selected the products for presentation and conducted a continuous 7-hour stream from the Vladivostok venue;

Audience reach of 30 million: More than 30 million Chinese users watched the broadcast during the seven-hour live stream itself;

130 companies and 250 types of goods: Over 130 manufacturing companies from more than 50 regions of Russia participated in the online sales festival with over 250 titles of products.

Putin's initiative and cooperation starting from 2025

This project is part of a state-level export strategy:

Task from the head of state: The program to popularize national products abroad under the "Made in Russia" brand was developed by the government and the REC on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin;

Successful partnership history: Cooperation with Dandan began in 2025, following her first visit to Moscow at the invitation of the REC, and today it has turned into a major cross-border e-commerce bridge.

Do you think selling products through live broadcasts by bloggers with millions of viewers can completely replace traditional exports and stores? Should local Uzbek manufacturers also use such live stream formats when entering foreign markets? Leave your thoughts in the comments!