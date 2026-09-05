Kirill Budanov reveals advice given to Zelensky regarding Donbas

·1·World
Kirill Budanov reveals advice given to Zelensky regarding Donbas

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, in a statement to the influential The New York Times revealed details of behind-the-scenes negotiations between official Kyiv and Moscow. According to him, he advised President Volodymyr Zelensky to strictly reject any agreement that would allow Moscow to raise its flag in territories not currently under Russian army control. It was also noted that while dialogues might resume in the coming days, a ceasefire on the front is not expected until the spring of 2027.

Firm position on Donbas: "No Russian flag allowed"

Kirill Budanov outlined Ukraine's principled boundaries regarding territorial issues:

  • Territorial losses will not be recognized: The official emphasized that while he is ready for any diplomatic steps leading to an end to the war, he will never accept the formal loss of lands;

  • Sharp advice given to Zelensky: Budanov advised the Ukrainian leader not to sign any document that would allow the Russian flag to fly in areas not under Russian control on the battlefield;

  • Status of the remaining four cities: In negotiation documents, the Donbas territories remaining under Ukrainian control are described as "four partially destroyed medium-sized cities and extensive agricultural lands."

Closed-door dialogue in Abu Dhabi: 2 main issues remaining from 20 points

The New York Times publication revealed key points of secret agreements mediated by the USA:

  • Reduction of 20 points to 2: In negotiations held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, in early 2026 with US mediation, a comprehensive agreement draft initially consisting of 20 points was reduced to two main bottlenecks;

  • Fate of Zaporizhzhia NPP and Donbas: Currently, only two decisive topics remain on the agenda — the status of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the future of Ukrainian-controlled Donbas lands;

  • Emergency management proposals: The discussions also proposed unusual mechanisms for managing these territories, including transferring control to private military companies (PMCs), establishing a special "Peace Council" with US support, or implementing joint civil administration.

Prospects for negotiations: No ceasefire until spring 2027

Despite increasing diplomatic activity, the probability of the war ending soon is estimated to be very low:

  • Dialogues expected to resume: Kirill Budanov stated that contacts between the parties could resume within this month;

  • Spring 2027 deadline: However, the resumption of negotiations does not mean an immediate ceasefire on the front. Budanov openly stated that he does not believe a ceasefire agreement on the battlefield will occur before the spring of 2027;

  • Long-term struggle: This statement clearly shows that very complex obstacles remain in the face of Washington's attempts to freeze the conflict immediately.

Do you think the "Peace Council" or private control structures being considered for Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia NPP can truly end the conflict? How realistic is Kirill Budanov's prediction that a ceasefire is not expected until the spring of 2027? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Kirill BudanovVolodymyr ZelenskyDonbasUkraineRussia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Chinese streamer sells 1 billion rubles worth of Russian goods liveChinese streamer sells 1 billion rubles worth of Russian goods liveToday, 14:29“I carry the gene that killed my mother”: A woman’s decision shocks“I carry the gene that killed my mother”: A woman’s decision shocksToday, 14:041-dollar coin featuring Donald Trump enters circulation in the USA1-dollar coin featuring Donald Trump enters circulation in the USAToday, 12:06Pentagon introduced testosterone screening for military — then reversed the decisionPentagon introduced testosterone screening for military — then reversed the decisionToday, 11:15Pentagon allocates large sum for AI-controlled missile systemPentagon allocates large sum for AI-controlled missile systemToday, 10:58“Do not shell Moscow and Kyiv”: US demands truce during Trump representatives' visit“Do not shell Moscow and Kyiv”: US demands truce during Trump representatives' visitToday, 10:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
Joyful Game of Mud-Covered Village Children Conquers Social Media
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
2.71-Meter Hair: Woman Known for Hair Longer Than Her Height Once Again in the Spotlight
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River
More than 91,000 rubber ducks released into the Chicago River