The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, in a statement to the influential The New York Times revealed details of behind-the-scenes negotiations between official Kyiv and Moscow. According to him, he advised President Volodymyr Zelensky to strictly reject any agreement that would allow Moscow to raise its flag in territories not currently under Russian army control. It was also noted that while dialogues might resume in the coming days, a ceasefire on the front is not expected until the spring of 2027.

Firm position on Donbas: "No Russian flag allowed"

Kirill Budanov outlined Ukraine's principled boundaries regarding territorial issues:

Territorial losses will not be recognized: The official emphasized that while he is ready for any diplomatic steps leading to an end to the war, he will never accept the formal loss of lands;

Sharp advice given to Zelensky: Budanov advised the Ukrainian leader not to sign any document that would allow the Russian flag to fly in areas not under Russian control on the battlefield;

Status of the remaining four cities: In negotiation documents, the Donbas territories remaining under Ukrainian control are described as "four partially destroyed medium-sized cities and extensive agricultural lands."

Closed-door dialogue in Abu Dhabi: 2 main issues remaining from 20 points

The New York Times publication revealed key points of secret agreements mediated by the USA:

Reduction of 20 points to 2: In negotiations held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, in early 2026 with US mediation, a comprehensive agreement draft initially consisting of 20 points was reduced to two main bottlenecks;

Fate of Zaporizhzhia NPP and Donbas: Currently, only two decisive topics remain on the agenda — the status of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the future of Ukrainian-controlled Donbas lands;

Emergency management proposals: The discussions also proposed unusual mechanisms for managing these territories, including transferring control to private military companies (PMCs), establishing a special "Peace Council" with US support, or implementing joint civil administration.

Prospects for negotiations: No ceasefire until spring 2027

Despite increasing diplomatic activity, the probability of the war ending soon is estimated to be very low:

Dialogues expected to resume: Kirill Budanov stated that contacts between the parties could resume within this month;

Spring 2027 deadline: However, the resumption of negotiations does not mean an immediate ceasefire on the front. Budanov openly stated that he does not believe a ceasefire agreement on the battlefield will occur before the spring of 2027;

Long-term struggle: This statement clearly shows that very complex obstacles remain in the face of Washington's attempts to freeze the conflict immediately.

Do you think the "Peace Council" or private control structures being considered for Donbas and the Zaporizhzhia NPP can truly end the conflict? How realistic is Kirill Budanov's prediction that a ceasefire is not expected until the spring of 2027? Leave your thoughts in the comments!