School textbooks to be published in the new alphabet starting from 2027

In Uzbekistan, 1st-grade textbooks will begin to be published in the new alphabet starting from 2027. This was announced today, September 10, by Deputy Minister of Preschool and School Education Azizbek Turdiyev at the 19th plenary session of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

According to the Deputy Minister, school textbooks will be updated by grade level, that is, step-by-step. For example, textbooks for 1st grades are updated every year. The renewal cycle for study books for grades 2–4 is three years. Textbooks for grades 5–11 are updated once every five years.

Azizbek Turdiyev stated that after the law comes into force, starting from 2027, textbooks for first-grade students will be published in the new alphabet. At the same time, it is planned that all school textbooks will be completely updated from 2027 to 2031.

"Thus, starting from 2027, next year, after the law enters into force, we will anyway publish first-grade textbooks in the new alphabet and, as I just mentioned, from 2027 to 2031 all our textbooks will be completely updated," Turdiyev said.

Textbooks intended for other upper grades will also be updated step-by-step in parallel with this process.

The Deputy Minister noted that the process of transferring school textbooks to the new alphabet will not require additional funds. This is based on the current renewal cycle of textbooks.

Azizbek Turdiyev also announced that training seminars were organized in the preschool education system from August 24 to 28 of this year in connection with the introduction of the new alphabet.

Thus, the process of transition to the new alphabet will be implemented step-by-step in the education system, starting first with 1st-grade textbooks. During 2027–2031, it is envisioned to completely update all school textbooks.