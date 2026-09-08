Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!

During the debt collection process for loans, banks may be prohibited from fully withdrawing funds from a client's card and reducing the account balance to zero. The Central Bank proposes to establish this requirement through a regulatory document.

If the new procedure is introduced, at least 680 thousand sums of funds must remain in all of the client's bank cards.

However, this rule will not apply equally to all cards.

Where did the 680 thousand sums come from?

According to the Central Bank's proposal, when debt on a loan or guarantee is debited without the client's order, half of the minimum wage must be left on their bank cards.

Currently, the minimum wage is set at 1 million 360 thousand sums. Half of it is:

1 360 000 ÷ 2 = 680 000 sums.

Therefore, if the proposal is accepted, when the bank recovers loan or guarantee debt in an acceptance-free manner, at least 680 thousand sums must remain on the client's cards.

The main goal is to prevent the full withdrawal of all funds on a citizen's card at the same time as debt collection.

Does this rule apply now?

No. An important aspect is that we are currently talking about a norm proposed for introduction into legislation.

The Central Bank has put the relevant draft up for public discussion. The discussion will last until September 14, 2026.

Therefore, it would be incorrect to say that the 680 thousand sum guarantee has already become a new general rule for all banks.

Can banks still fully withdraw funds right now?

Important changes in this matter have already begun.

Earlier, a requirement was introduced within the UZCARD system to maintain a non-reducible balance on the card during the acceptance-free debt collection process. The Central Bank's new initiative aims to establish such a restriction as a general regulatory requirement.

This approach is aimed at more clearly defining the procedure for debiting funds from bank cards.

However, not all cards are protected

The proposed 680 thousand sum restriction also has exceptions.

It is established that the rule will not apply to the following cards:

cards whose details are indicated in the contract for a loan or other obligation;

cards linked by the client themselves to debit payments through a bank's mobile application or internet banking.

That is, if the client has previously specified a particular card for automatic collection of debt or payments, the 680 thousand sum balance requirement may not apply to it.

Main rules in the proposal

Issue Proposed procedure Funds that must remain At least 680 000 sums Calculation basis 50 percent of the minimum wage Which debts Obligations regarding loans and guarantees Collection method Collection without the client's order Exception Cards specified in the contract or connected to the bank application Current status Draft under public discussion Discussion deadline Until September 14, 2026

Why is this change important?

When loan debt is collected, the ability to use funds on several of a citizen's cards may be restricted. The new proposal provides for maintaining a certain minimal amount of funds on all of the client's cards.

This can be especially important for citizens who have funds intended for daily needs on their cards.

Recently, the Central Bank has also been strengthening requirements aimed at protecting the rights of bank service consumers. The new minimal requirements cover the goals of preventing excessive debt obligations and regulating the loan payment collection process.

Most importantly — 680 thousand sums is not yet a guarantee

This is the most important aspect of the Central Bank's new initiative: the 680 thousand sum minimal balance is currently at the proposal stage.

If the draft is adopted in the established manner, when funds are debited without the client's order on a loan or guarantee, the retention of at least 680 thousand sums on their cards may become a regulatory requirement.

At the same time, the exception remains for cards whose details are indicated in the contract or connected through the bank's mobile application to collect debt payments.

Therefore, the essence of the new rule is not to cancel loan debt collection, but to set a restriction on reducing the client's card to absolute zero in certain cases.

In your opinion, are such protective measures on bank cards sufficient to ensure the financial security of citizens? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this important news with your loved ones who use cards!