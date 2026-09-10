Framework reduced the price of modular laptops

·29·Technology
Framework reduced the price of modular laptops

Framework, known for its modular and easily repairable devices, has managed to reduce the prices of its products despite current market challenges. This move came as a complete surprise at a time when memory chip prices are rising in the global technology market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the company had been openly warning customers that laptop prices might increase from the very first days when memory costs began to rise. However, the situation has changed this time, and the manufacturer has published a completely opposite message on its official website.

Cheaper memory found

Framework representatives explained that the main reason for the price reduction is the discovery of a more affordable memory source. Specifically, the company's specialists were able to purchase LPCAMM2 memory modules at a lower price than before.

This approach contradicts current market trends and has created good financial relief for consumers. Remaining committed to its policy of openness, the company communicates every change to its audience in a transparent manner.

Future prices and limitations

Experts note that the supply of cheaper memory is limited. Therefore, it is highly likely that the reduced prices will not be maintained for a long time and will only be valid for a certain period.

Nevertheless, the possibility of finding similar favorable conditions or alternative cheap components in the future is not completely ruled out. This gives customers hope for purchasing technology at reasonable prices in the future.

FrameworkLaptopLPCAMM2MemoryTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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