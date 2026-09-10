Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo

·33·Technology
Apple unveils its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo

Apple has taken a serious step into the anticipated foldable smartphone segment by unveiling its iPhone Duo device. According to ixbt.com, the new gadget clearly outperforms its main market competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, in terms of water and dust resistance, matching the specifications of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. This is reported by news source.

It is well known that dust and fine particles have always been a headache for foldable smartphones. Such foreign objects often enter the device's complex hinge mechanism, causing it to fail over time. The IP68 standard introduced with the iPhone Duo guarantees that dust will not enter the chassis at all.

Durability and underwater capabilities

According to the manufacturer, the new foldable smartphone maintains its functionality even when submerged in water up to 6 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. At the same time, the tech giant warns that this protection may decrease over time due to the natural wear and tear of the device.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 model is equipped with IP48-rated protection, which significantly lags behind the Apple device in terms of protection against fine dust particles. The iPhone Duo model is not limited to standard protection and also attracts attention with its structural solutions.

Construction and current features

The device's durability is ensured by a titanium frame, a titanium protective cover, and a complex ten-layer display structure. Nevertheless, as seen from the initial photos reaching users, the crease on the 7.6-inch large internal screen is clearly visible. Experts are particularly praising the beauty of the screen animations.

Currently, these advanced devices, including the new generation of flagships, have reached the sales stage, with the iPhone Duo model among them. Future real-world tests of the device will demonstrate how durable its mechanical parts truly are.

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Abror Shuhratov
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