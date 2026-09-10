Against the backdrop of the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe and diplomatic relations, another unexpected and high-profile deal is expected between Washington and Minsk. U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Jon Cole announced he would arrive in Belarus on an official visit this month. U.S. media outlets confirm that the diplomat's flight to Minsk is scheduled for September 14. The main goal of these closed-door negotiations is the early release of another large group of prisoners held by Alexander Lukashenko's government. Trump's special envoy stated that he has already managed to secure the release of hundreds of people and aims to bring the total number of freed individuals to a four-digit figure with this visit. So, how many political prisoners does Jon Cole intend to save this time, what were the results of the mysterious spring negotiations, and through which diplomatic levers is the U.S. reaching an agreement with Belarus? At the end of the article, we will provide all the details regarding the true purpose behind this mission and the complex diplomatic game Washington is playing with Minsk.

Visit on September 14: Trump's envoy's 1,000-person plan

According to information published by U.S. outlets, the diplomatic mission covers the following key aspects:

Dialogue expected on September 14: U.S. President's special envoy Jon Cole will arrive in Minsk in mid-September, around September 14, to begin high-level negotiations;

A new wave of prisoners: The diplomat's primary task is to secure the immediate release of a new group of citizens imprisoned on charges of extremism and political activity;

The 1,000-person milestone: Jon Cole emphasized to those around him that he has personally helped release between 700 and 800 people so far, and he openly expressed his intention to reach the 1,000-person mark through this upcoming visit.

“We are heading to Minsk in mid-September so that more people can return home to their families. This mission will not stop, and the number of prisoners must continue to decrease,” the American special envoy emphasized.

Spring success: The events of March 19 and over 500 released

This is not the first successful negotiation between the Trump team and the Belarusian leadership:

The historic agreement of March 19: Jon Cole also visited Minsk on March 19 of this year and reached a series of closed-door agreements;

250 people released in one day: At the conclusion of those negotiations, 250 political prisoners, who had been sentenced to long terms under “extremist activity” articles, were released simultaneously;

U.S. support and statistics: According to official data, the U.S. administration has directly contributed to the release of over 500 Belarusians from prisons, though the envoy himself has indicated that the actual number is much higher.

A new page in closed-door diplomacy between Washington and Minsk

Jon Cole's upcoming trip to Minsk shows that new and unexpected approaches are being implemented in U.S. policy in Eastern Europe. It is no coincidence that the administration of Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, is receiving Trump's special envoys for the second time in a year and agreeing to release prisoners in groups. Behind these negotiations lie not only human rights concerns but also a desire to partially ease Western sanctions and maintain communication bridges between Minsk and Washington. If the meeting on September 14 concludes successfully, as Jon Cole expects, the number of those released from prison could reach one thousand, which could become a major international achievement for Trump's diplomacy ahead of the elections.

Do you think Alexander Lukashenko's release of hundreds of political prisoners based on the U.S. envoy's demands is a strategy aimed at warming relations with the West, or is it a consequence of sanctions pressure? Donald Trump's team, can they succeed in bringing Belarus under their influence? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this important closed-door diplomatic process in international politics with your friends and family!