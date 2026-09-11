Speedboat traveling at 343 km/h flips in the air after taking off (video)

During the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout race in Missouri, USA, a high-speed boat named "Dirty Duck" was involved in a serious accident, as reported by Incidentia.

During the race on August 29, the boat reached a speed of 213 mph, or nearly 343 km/h, as it approached the finish line. Shortly after, the bow lifted out of the water, the boat launched into the air, flipped several times, and crashed back into the lake.

There were two people on board: driver Adam Serafin and throttleman Rusty Williams. As a result of the accident, Serafin suffered a broken leg, while Williams was not seriously injured. Rescue crews arrived at the scene within seconds.

The "Dirty Duck" team later stated that the boat lifted into the air due to a loss of downforce while traveling at high speed.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. Despite the high-speed crash, the accident did not result in any fatalities.