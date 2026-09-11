Speedboat traveling at 343 km/h flips in the air after taking off (video)

·1·World
Speedboat traveling at 343 km/h flips in the air after taking off (video)

During the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout race in Missouri, USA, a high-speed boat named "Dirty Duck" was involved in a serious accident, as reported by Incidentia.

During the race on August 29, the boat reached a speed of 213 mph, or nearly 343 km/h, as it approached the finish line. Shortly after, the bow lifted out of the water, the boat launched into the air, flipped several times, and crashed back into the lake.

There were two people on board: driver Adam Serafin and throttleman Rusty Williams. As a result of the accident, Serafin suffered a broken leg, while Williams was not seriously injured. Rescue crews arrived at the scene within seconds.

The "Dirty Duck" team later stated that the boat lifted into the air due to a loss of downforce while traveling at high speed.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. Despite the high-speed crash, the accident did not result in any fatalities.

Lake of the OzarksDirty Duckкатер авариясиТез юрган катерОзарксАҚШсувли спорт
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

People in China are paying to experience natural disasters (video)People in China are paying to experience natural disasters (video)Today, 03:39Child survives fall from eighth floorChild survives fall from eighth floorToday, 01:00Two Russian women died while trying to get rid of mold and rodentsTwo Russian women died while trying to get rid of mold and rodentsToday, 00:40Secret weapon at the Egypt airshow: US intelligence worried by Russian innovationSecret weapon at the Egypt airshow: US intelligence worried by Russian innovationToday, 00:06The 'Masha and the Bear' Controversy in the British Parliament: Why Do MPs Want to Ban the Cartoon?The 'Masha and the Bear' Controversy in the British Parliament: Why Do MPs Want to Ban the Cartoon?Today, 00:05Oil Surpasses $106: Are Houthis Blocking the Red Sea and Striking the US?Oil Surpasses $106: Are Houthis Blocking the Red Sea and Striking the US?Today, 00:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair
Indian Record Holder Whose Face Is More Than 95 Percent Covered in Hair