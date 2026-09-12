Unexpected response from Trump about Iranian missiles: He answered with one sentence

Donald Trump gave a short but attention-grabbing answer to a journalist's question about Iran's missile capabilities. The journalist asked how Iran is still launching missiles against the backdrop of missile infrastructure that the US claimed to have destroyed. Trump emphasized that they will always have the ability to launch missiles.

Addressing Trump, the journalist asked about the ongoing Iranian missile attacks.

The main contradiction in the question was that despite US statements about serious damage to Iran's missile potential, Tehran still maintained the ability to launch missiles.

Referring to this exact situation, the journalist asked:

“How is Iran still launching the missiles we ‘destroyed’?”

he asked.

Trump's answer was brief:

“They will always be able to launch missiles.”

What is the main implication of Trump's answer?

The American president's statement implies that Iran's missile capabilities cannot be completely destroyed by a single strike or a few military operations.

In other words, while some missile infrastructure facilities may have been damaged, this does not mean that all of Iran's missile capabilities are exhausted.

Trump's response, “they will always be able to launch missiles,” succinctly expressed this reality.

Why is this question important?

The journalist's question touches on one of the most important issues regarding the effectiveness of US military operations against Iran.

If specific missile facilities were destroyed, the question arises as to how Iran is carrying out new missile strikes.

It is important to distinguish here between “missiles” and “the potential to produce and launch missiles.”

Destroying specific missiles or facilities does not mean destroying the entire missile program at once.

Why is Iran's missile potential important?

Iran is considered to have one of the largest missile arsenals in the Middle East.

Its missile program has been developed over many years. Ballistic and other types of missiles with various ranges play an important role in the country's military strategy.

Therefore, specific evidence is required to conclude that Iran's missile capabilities are completely exhausted after any military strike.

Trump's answer focused precisely on this point.

One question — a major geopolitical issue

From the outside, it looks like a short exchange between a journalist and the president.

But the question itself reveals one of the most important aspects of the conflict between the US and Iran:

To what extent were military strikes able to limit Iran's missile capabilities?

Although Trump's answer was very short, it provided an important hint to this question.

“They will always be able to launch missiles.”

Behind this one-sentence answer lies a major geopolitical reality: striking missile facilities and completely destroying a country's missile potential are not the same thing.

Iran's subsequent actions may further clarify the debates surrounding this potential.