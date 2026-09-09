Crocodile attacks and kills zoo employee

·87·World
Crocodile attacks and kills zoo employee

In Port Moresby, New Guinea, Adventure Park zoo was the scene of a tragic incident. A crocodile attacked a zoo employee, causing severe injuries that ultimately led to his death. This was reported by the “Daily Mail”.

It is reported that the incident occurred on the afternoon of September 5th. The employee was feeding the crocodile when the animal bit his leg and dragged him into the water. The crocodile then subjected its prey to a “death roll”.

During the attack, another employee approached the crocodile and tried to save his colleague by hitting the animal on the head. A visitor to the zoo also tried to help by reaching through the fence with a stick.

Eyewitness Koibuga Remdisaid that the crocodile did not let go of the employee for about one hour.

“Many of us saw the incident, but we had very little chance to help him. Our only option was to call the police for help,” he said.

When the police arrived at the scene, the staff of “Adventure Park” began draining the water from the crocodile enclosure to facilitate rescue efforts. The victim had lost a lot of blood.

One witness reported that the police fired several shots to stop the crocodile.

“The crocodile did not die after the first shot. The police fired several times. Only after the 11th shot did the crocodile die,” said the witness.

The employee was then rescued from the crocodile and taken to the hospital. However, despite the doctors' efforts, he died on the morning of September 6th due to his injuries. According to reports, the deceased had been working at the zoo for nearly two years.

A few months before this tragic attack, several videos showing zoo staff getting dangerously close to crocodiles had circulated on social media.

In one, an employee is seen standing just centimeters from a giant crocodile's face and splashing water on it. He then sits on the crocodile and pulls its neck.

In another video, an employee is seen with one foot on the back of a large crocodile, demonstrating the feeding process to spectators.

In yet another video, an employee touches the nose of a giant crocodile and stands in front of its jaws. These images highlighted the dangerously close relationship between zoo staff and the large predators.

Currently, the “Adventure Park” zoo in Port Moresby has been closed indefinitely. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Adventure ParkПорт-МорсбиТимсоҳфожиали ҳужумҳайвонот боғиполицияқўл узоқлиги
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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