Kylian Mbappé reacts to "dictator" meme

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has reacted for the first time to a popular internet meme depicting him as a military dictator. The French forward expressed concern, noting that such jokes circulating online indicate a lack of historical and political awareness in society. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to L'Equipe, in recent months, controversial and curious images depicting the 27-year-old footballer in full military regalia have gone viral on social media. These memes have caught the attention of the football community and sparked widespread discussion. In the player's view, while such images might seem humorous to some, they actually have deeply concerning aspects.

The origins of these memes are interpreted in various ways. Some internet users link them to the player's 2024 lawsuit over the unauthorized use of his name by a kebab shop, while others attribute it to his influence at PSG and his status at Real Madrid. Nevertheless, Mbappé does not consider such comparisons appropriate at all.

The player's critical views

Kylian Mbappé emphasized that this situation has two sides. According to him, while some may take it as a simple joke, being compared to figures who have caused harm to the lives of millions throughout history is absolutely not funny.

"People think it's a lighthearted joke, but it shows a lack of political and human awareness in society. I have never done such heinous things in my life," the forward said in his interview.

Team nickname and its origin

The footballer also touched upon a special nickname given to him within the France national team. It turns out that his teammate Ousmane Dembélé began calling Kylian "Mobutu" in honor of the former Congolese president Mobutu Sese Seko.

For context, Mobutu Sese Seko ruled the country from 1965 to 1997, and his era was marked by highly controversial political events. Such humorous nicknames in the national team and memes on social media continue to keep the star forward at the center of public discussion.