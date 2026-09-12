Xabi Alonso ranks Joao Pedro at the level of Erling Haaland

·46·Sport
Xabi Alonso ranks Joao Pedro at the level of Erling Haaland

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has stated that striker Joao Pedro stands alongside the brightest stars of the English Premier League, including Erling Haaland. The expert believes the Brazilian is not only among the best strikers in the country but also deserves comparison to the legendary Karim Benzema due to his versatile play. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Joao Pedro has started the season at a very high level, becoming a key figure in his team's early successes. He recorded 2 goals and 2 assists in his first three matches alone. Such confident performances have covered some of the player's shortcomings from previous seasons and earned him the status of a leader in the team.

Player of the Month and long-term plans

Thanks to his excellent results, Joao Pedro was named Player of the Month for August on Friday. Interestingly, he managed to outperform strong rivals like his teammate Cole Palmer in the race for this award. This recognition highlights not only the player's current form but also his important role in the club's project.

The club's management and coaching staff have demonstrated their trust in the player in practice. Joao Pedro recently signed a long-term contract with Chelsea running until 2034. Xabi Alonso's tactical system, which requires movement and high-level decision-making, fits the Brazilian striker's physical capabilities and technique perfectly.

Comparisons with Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema

At a press conference, Xabi Alonso was asked if Joao Pedro could truly stand on the same level as Erling Haaland, who scored 27 goals last season and won the Golden Boot. The coach answered positively without hesitation. According to him, if one lists the best strikers in the Premier League, both Joao Pedro and Erling Haaland would certainly be on that list.

At the same time, Xabi Alonso emphasized that, unlike Erling Haaland, Joao Pedro displays a more versatile game. The coach compared him to the playing style of his former teammate and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema. Because the Brazilian has played in midfield, as a number ten, and on the wing throughout his career, marking him has become an extremely difficult task for modern defenders.

"In many ways, he reminds me of Benzema, because he is equally useful inside and outside the penalty area, and he knows how to drift to the left wing and play well with his head," said the Chelsea manager. The expert added that the player is young and still has room for development, acknowledging that his overall potential is very high.

Xabi AlonsoJoao PedroErling HaalandKarim BenzemaChelsea
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