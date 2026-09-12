“Sin on the Dining Table!”: How a Monk in Thailand Embezzled $2.8 Million in Charity Funds

An unprecedented scandal has erupted in Southeast Asia, where religious faith, vast wealth, and immorality have collided. A famous 66-year-old Buddhist monk, who managed one of Thailand's oldest and most sacred temples, has been arrested on charges of staggering financial fraud and blatant violation of strict religious prohibitions. It turns out that over two years, the monk misappropriated $2.8 million (approximately 234 million rubles) donated by sincere believers, transferring the funds to the account of his 47-year-old mistress. Most shockingly, during the investigation, secret videos were found in his private room showing sexual acts performed on his dining table. So, how did the fraudster hiding behind sacred robes accumulate millions of dollars in gold and Rolex watches, how were his shameful secrets exposed, and why was the dining table hauled off to the police station?

$2.8 million in charity and a 47-year-old mistress: The mechanism of financial fraud

A special police operation exposed the luxurious and invisible life behind the monk's mask:

Two years of systematic theft: For two years, the 66-year-old head monk gradually misappropriated donations and charitable funds received by the ancient temple;

Mistress's bank accounts: The total embezzled amount reached nearly $2.8 million, which was transferred directly to accounts opened in the name of the monk's 47-year-old partner (mistress);

Gold bars and piles of cash: Photos taken during the search show dozens of kilograms of gold bars, expensive Rolex watches, and bundles of cash covering the table;

Abuse of trust: Funds donated by thousands of believers for temple repairs and aid to the needy were spent on the luxurious lifestyle of these two individuals.

“Video Shame”: Sin on the dining table and stripping of status

This case became not just corruption, but one of the greatest religious scandals in the history of Buddhism:

Secret videos from the residence: Operational officers obtained closed-circuit camera footage from the monk's private residence on the temple grounds;

Intercourse on the dining table: The video footage clearly captured the 66-year-old monk and his 47-year-old partner engaging in open sexual intercourse on the temple's dining table;

Violation of strict vows: Since physical intimacy and sexual relations with women are strictly forbidden for Buddhist monks, he was officially stripped of his religious status and robes as soon as the incident was exposed;

Table confiscated as evidence: The large round wooden table where the sexual act took place was confiscated by police as official material evidence and taken away in a pickup truck.

Public outrage and the inevitability of strict punishment

The evidence presented at the press conference sparked a wave of intense anger and hatred among the Thai public:

Accountability before the court: A criminal case was initiated against the former monk and his partner for large-scale fraud, embezzlement of charitable funds, and desecration of religious values;

Systemic audits: Following this scandal, demands are being made across the country to strictly monitor the financial turnover and donation boxes of all major temples;

A lesson in moral decay: The greed of a person who claimed to abstain from worldly pleasures and preached renunciation led him to the threshold of prison.

This vile crime hidden under the cloak of holiness was a heavy blow to Thai society and showed that even the highest spiritual status cannot mask dishonesty.

Do you think temple finances should be under strict state control to prevent such cruel looting of charity funds? How can a person in a position considered sacred become a slave to their desires? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this scandalous investigation that exposes the face of fraud with your loved ones!