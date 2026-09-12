Nubia unveils the AI-focused NaviX Ultra smartphone

·64·Technology
Nubia unveils the AI-focused NaviX Ultra smartphone

Nubia has revealed further official details about its new flagship, the NaviX Ultra smartphone, which is being touted as the world's first device with deeply integrated AI capabilities. According to ixbt.com, sales of this advanced gadget in the Chinese market are scheduled to begin on September 16 of this year, with pre-orders already being accepted. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the most significant features of the new smartphone is its professional-grade camera system. The device features a flagship camera block consisting of three modules, with the main sensor boasting a 200-megapixel resolution. This allows users to capture images with the highest level of detail.

AI and high performance

This smartphone is being created as a result of close collaboration between Nubia and ByteDance. Consequently, the hardware is equipped with a dedicated Doubao mobile assistant, which is why it has already gained the unofficial nickname "Doubao 2.0 phone" among industry experts and fans.

In terms of performance, the NaviX Ultra is expected to lead its class. The device is powered by the latest generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship SoC. It also sets new benchmarks in memory technology, becoming one of the first mass-produced devices to support Changxin Memory LPDDR5X RAM with speeds reaching 10,667 Mbps.

Unique body and massive battery

One of the aspects that has surprised technology experts is the balance between body thickness and battery capacity. Despite having an ultra-thin body of just 7.62 mm, the NaviX Ultra successfully houses a new-generation 7100 mAh battery.

To maintain stability under such power and high performance, the device is equipped with a special cooling system. This mechanism relies on a three-dimensional heat dissipation component with a total area of 7100 mm². This prevents the smartphone from overheating even during intensive use.

Fast charging capabilities also fully meet modern requirements. According to reports, the smartphone supports 100 W wired fast charging as well as wireless charging technology, making daily use even more convenient.

NubiaNaviX UltraSmartphoneArtificial IntelligenceSnapdragon
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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